Bankers Club meeting

Rajashekara V. Maiya, vice-president and Head, Business Consulting Group, Infosys Finacle, has said that the banking system soon would transform towards all virtual transactions as digitisation is constantly evolving customer experience and meeting his expectation at a meeting of Bankers Club, Mangaluru.

Club Honorary Chairman and Corporation Bank MD and CEO P.V. Bharathi, Club Chairperson and Karnataka Bank MD and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara and others were present.