Bank gets digital transformation award

Karnataka Bank has been awarded the digital transformation award, ‘DX 2021 Awards’, in recognition of the “innovative” best practice ‘KBL VIKAAS’, by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for Best Practice in Digital Transformation.

A release from the bank quoted its managing director and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara as saying, “KBL VIKAAS, a wholistic transformation journey, launched by the bank in 2017, has enabled the bank in implementation of digital capabilities, namely, digital journeys for assets and liability products, enhancement in customer experience under ADC products and bringing in a strong culture of sales and marketing. The bank recently launched the digital transformation journey ‘KBL NxT’ as part of wave 2.0 of ‘KBL VIKAAS’, with an objective of taking the digital initiatives to the next level and eventually emerge as ‘the digital bank of future’”.