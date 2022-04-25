Bajpe PI, three police personnel suspended on charge of assaulting three persons

The Mangaluru City Police Commissioner on Monday ordered the suspension of Bajpe police inspector P.G. Sandesh and three other personnel of the same station, pending departmental inquiry, on the charge of assaulting three people in the police station.

Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here that the inspector and personnel were found not to have followed the due process while bringing two persons, residents of Kateel, to the station during a preliminary inquiry conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (North).

Another person who came to get the two released from the station too was assaulted by the police, he said.

Two persons admitted in the District Government Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru and one in a hospital in Kateel had blunt injury marks on their body indicating the assault.

The Inspector acted on an oral complaint by a tender coconut wholesale vendor against the two persons and secured them to the police station. He should not have done it without there being a proper complaint, the Commissioner maintained.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) will conducted a detailed inquiry, Mr. Kumar added.

The incident had happened on April 22 when the two persons objected to the tender coconut vendor unloading tender coconuts in front of a shop of the Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple complex that was ordered to be closed by the Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner.

The AC had got three shops vacated and closed recently on the basis of an earlier order issued by him, Mr. Kumar said. The vendor in turn informed the Inspector orally about the incident following which the two were taken to the police station and were allegedly assaulted by the police.