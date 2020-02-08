Mangaluru

Babu Venkatesh is new Commander of Coast Guard Karnataka

Deputy Inspector-General S. Babu Venkatesh has taken over as the Commander of Coast Guard, Karnataka. The 1992-batch officer assumed the charge on Friday.

During his nearly three-decade career, Mr. Venkatesh has commanded various classes of ships, including fast patrol vessels, offshore patrol vessels, hovercrafts, and interceptor boats.

He has held various staff appointments including Chief Staff Officer (Personnel and Administration) at Regional Headquarters, Andaman and Nicobar, and Staff Officer to Commander Coast Guard (East).

The Commander has specialised in communication and holds MPhil degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras.

Mr. Venkatesh said that his priority will be boosting the infrastructure for future Coast Guard operational requirements.

