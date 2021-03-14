Assault: Udupi CMC resolves to cancel trade licence of shop

In a special meeting on Sunday, the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) resolved to cancel the trade licence of Asma Cassette Corner located in Uudpi city bus stand area, after the police arrested on Saturday two members associated with the shop on charges of assaulting the driver of the vehicle collecting solid waste for the municipality, on Friday.
K. Raghupathi Bhat, Udupi MLA, told presspersons in Udupi on Sunday that the council passed a resolution condemning the attack on the driver Sanju Madara, belonging to the Scheduled Castes.
The meeting, presided over by Sumitra Nayak, president of the CMC, expressed solidarity with the employees and other workers of the city municipality.
The police arrested Ismail, 56, of Nejar and Suhail, 28, of Hoode on the charge of assaulting the driver. It is alleged that they attacked the driver when asked to hand over segregated waste. The Udupi Town Police have registered a case in this connection.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath