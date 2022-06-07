Army selection training schools to come up in three coastal districts

Depending upon their success, BCs Welfare Department to consider extending the facility to other districts

Backward Classes and Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Tuesday that the Backward Classes Welfare Department will open army selection training schools in the three coastal districts within this month.

Speaking to reporters in Udupi, Mr. Poojary said that the move is aimed at encouraging and providing proper training to the youth from the coastal region, who were not much keen on joining the defence forces.

While the selection training school in Dakshina Kannada will be named after Rani Abbakka, the one in Udupi will be named after Koti-Chennayya and the other one planned in Uttara Kannada district will be named after Hinja Naik, the Minister said.

Mr. Poojary told The Hindu that a Government Order to this effect will be issued in a day or two and the facility will be functional before the end of June. The premises of residential schools being run by the Backward Classes Welfare Department that also have accommodation facility will be utilised for the training.

Training will be offered free to the youth from different sections of society. However, the duration of the training and other issues are yet to be finalised, he added.

Depending upon the response and success of the training schools in the three districts, the department will consider extending the facility to other districts too, the Minister said.

Speaking about the eight years of the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre, Mr. Poojary said that the Union Government has rolled out many pro-people policies in its endeavour to provide good administration, service and ensure welfare of the poor. The Centre has so far released over ₹1.29 lakh crore to the State for various projects and schemes other than Karnataka’s statutory share.

Schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, have helped the poor to get free treatment at hospitals, particularly during COVID-19. The Union Government through the Ujwala scheme has provided affordable cooking fuel facility to the poor.

Responding to the name board of Nathuram Godse in Bola village, Karkala taluk, Mr. Poojary said that it was an uncivilised act by some people. Neither the State Government nor the panchayat has had any role in it and the board has already been removed, he added.