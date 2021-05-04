Appointments for vaccination cancelled in twin districts

The Health Department in Dakshina Kannada has begun cancelling appointments of those aged 45 and above who have booked online for their first dose of vaccination. The department is now sending messages cancelling the bookings to the mobile phones of such people. It is because there is shortage in the supply of vaccines. And, in Udupi, the District Hospital in Ajjarakadu and the Community Health Centre at Brahmavar have displayed information that there will be no vaccination on Tuesday, also due to short supply. Dakshina Kannada District Nodal Officer for Vaccines B.V. Rajesh said that short messages cancelling appointments are being sent to avoid crowding at the health centres.

“We do not want people to return disappointed after visiting the centre. When fresh stock arrives, we will intimate those slated for the second dose as they will get preference over those receiving the first dose,” he said. While 70% of the fresh stock will be used for those slated for second dose, 30% will be used for those getting the first dose. As private health establishments are yet to receive stock from the manufacturers, they have also been told to cancel vaccination sessions and inform people of it, he added.

Dr. Rajesh said that with 1,058 persons receiving the vaccine on Monday, 1,480 doses of Covishield vaccine were in stock at government health facilities in the district for Tuesday. They are expecting fresh stock of vaccine by Tuesday evening.

With 2,780 persons receiving the vaccine in Udupi on Monday, only around 500 doses remained for Tuesday. The Udupi district administration too has decided to give preference to vaccinate those slated for the second dose. Among those who are waiting for the second dose include those who have already completed eight weeks since taking the first dose, an official said.

Vaccine supply for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts will come to the District Vaccine Store in Mangaluru from where the vials will be sent to Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts.