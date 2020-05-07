Another Indian Gaur spotted in Mangaluru

A day after a bison (Indian Gaur), which had strayed into the city, died a few hours after it was tranquilised and let into the wild, another one was sighted in Mangaluru on Wednesday. The second one was spotted last under the Kuluru bridge built across the Phalguni on NH 66 (Kerala-Goa national highway) at about 4.30 p.m., V. Karikalan, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Dakshina Kannada told The Hindu.

It was taking shelter inside a culvert, near the bridge, connected to the river close to the KIOCL Junction. “It seems to be a female aged about seven to eight years. But it is not ferocious like the one which died on Tuesday,” he said.

The animal was first spotted in Ashok Nagar residential area at 2 a.m. It was later found in Kodical residential area at 4.30 a.m. It was sighted at Kuluru area at 5.30 a.m. and later it did not move from the Kuluru area (all are nearby locations).

The DCF said that five teams, comprising 30 persons, are involved in the operation to drive the animal back into the forest.

Referring to the bison captured on Tuesday, he said that it is suspected to have died due to cardiac arrest after it was released in the forests in the Charmadi Ghat in the Western Ghats in the evening. The post-mortem report is awaited.