Amazing Rush introduces riders to Mangaluru’s landmarks

There were 12 clues about city landmarks and three unusual directions for the 40 cyclists to crack within two hours when they began their ride as 20 teams on Sunday morning as a part of Mangalore Amazing Rush treasure hunt challenge.

Organised by Taj Cycles and Fitness, Kankanady supported by Kross Bikes, the treasure hunt intended to test riders’ knowledge about the city. There was no bar on seeking help from anyone to crack clues; the only restriction was on using mobile phones while riding. Participants had to click selfies of the team in front of the landmark and send them to organisers. Participants also had to crack two surprise clues that they get while on the go. The 12 plus three clues were sent on WhatsApp to each team in a jumbled order so that everyone should not rush at the same direction.

The clues were quite interesting. St. Agnes College was the answer for “We have mentored many girls into responsible young women. We are celebrating our centenary year in education.”

Another was about the golden jubilee building of the ‘30’ brand beedies; but some participants missed the rider of taking a selfie in front of a showroom next to that building on Kadri Road.

Another clue was the hotel established in 1926 at city’s first traffic signal (Taj Mahal-Hampanakatte); first outlet serving Gad Bad ice cream (Ideal-Hampanakatte); heritage college building (University College); renovated time centre (Clock Tower); institute surveying physical structure and substance of Earth (Geological Survey of India); organisation founded by Swami Vivekananda (Ramakrishna Mutt); temple that gave Mangaluru its name (Mangaladevi); hospital established in 1880 (Fr. Mullers) etc.

Contestants were asked to click selfies with a lungi clad man and sitting on hair cutting saloon’s chair.

Sarvesh Samaga and Ashok Nitin Lobo emerged winners, followed by Joana-Sharan and Shivanand Rao-Shubhanand Rao. P.N. Ramraj-Sapna Ramraj got the couple team prize; Anil-Aashutosh parent-child team and Joseph Periera-Dony Menezes 50-plus team. A few students and two lecturers from Haleyangadi Government PU College too participated.

Taj’s S.M. Muthalib, S.I. Mubin and Nithin Mohan and event organiser Harnish Raj were present.