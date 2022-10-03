Alva’s students excel in State-level Dasara Sports Meet

Students of Alva’s College, Moodbidri, representing Mysuru Division, clinched several prizes at the State-level Dasara Sports Meet held between September 29 and October 2 in Mysuru.

They emerged winners in women’s athletics, men’s and women’s power lifting, men’s and women’s ball badminton, women’s Kabadi and handball and emerged runners up in men’s Kho-Kho.

In individual events, Anil Kumar won second prize in high jump while Dishanth Kumar won third place in 110m hurdles. Chaithra Devadiga clinched a gold in 1,500m and 3,000m run; P. Chaithra won bronze in 800m run; Shree Devika won gold in long jump; Pallavi won silver in high jump and Srishti won bronze in discus throw.

Alva’s Education Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva and college faculty congratulated the winners.