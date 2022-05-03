Alva’s students emerge champions in Khelo India athletics

Students of Alva’s Education Foundation representing Mangalore University clinched seven gold, six silver and seven bronze medals and created six meet records in the second edition of Khelo India University Games held at Jain University, Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters at Moodbidri on Monday, Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva said Alva’s team emerged champions in athletics scoring 109 points. This was the second time Alva’s winning the championship in athletics, he said adding that all the winners were adopted students of the Foundation.

Vignesh created new meet records in 100m and 200m race while K M Laxmi created a new record in 10,000m race; Ana Mariya set new meet record in weightlifting, and the men’s team created new records in 4*400m and 4*100m relay.

In men’s category, Vignesh won three gold medals in 100m and 200m race and he was also member of the relay (4*100m) team. He was also adjudged the best men athlete in the athletics category.

Devaiah bagged gold in 4*400 relay and silver in 800m running race. Nihal bagged silver in 400m race and 4*400 relay. Basukesh Punia won silver medal in Discus Throw, Anil Kumar bagged silver medal in Long jump, Parmajeet bagged bronze medal in 20 km race walk, Mahantesh bagged gold in 4*400m relay and secured bronze medal in 400m race category. Theerthesh won bronze medal in 200m race and gold in 4*100 relay event. Sijin won gold in 4*100 relay.

In women’s category, K.M. Laxmi won gold in 10,000m race while K.M. Radha won gold in 1,500m race. Charisma Sanil won silver in Javelin Throw, Likhitha won bronze medal in 400m race. Rekha bagged bronze in shotput while Shruthi Laxmi won bronze in long jump category. Navami won silver in 4*100 relay and Dechamma won silver in 4*100 relay.