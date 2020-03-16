‘Alternate dispute resolution offers cost effective justice’

Though mediation, arbitration, conciliation, Lok Adalat and other forms of alternate dispute resolution (ADR) systems cannot replace courts, they help in providing efficient and cost effective justice to problems, said Supreme Court judge S. Abdul Nazeer here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the ADR Centre of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Nazeer said with rapid changes disputes now inevitably end up in the court. Dissatisfied people look up for early solution to problems and move forward. ADR systems, he said, have become relevant now at it provides effective legal remedy to disputes. Mr. Nazeer said amendments were brought to the Civil Procedure Code in 1999 and Section 89 was introduced. This was introduced with an intention to ease the burden of courts. This section makes it mandatory for the courts to resolve disputes by referring parties to the ADR. While disputes related to trade, easement rights, tenancy, labour matters and matrimonial disputes can be referred to ADR, those related to fraud, disputes related to religious places and election related suits cannot be referred.

“Courts should be places where disputes end after the ADR. I hope the courts here do it,” he said.