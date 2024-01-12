All departments should cooperate in execution of the waterfront promenade project, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

January 12, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada District in charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday, January 12, directed all government departments to cooperate with Mangaluru Smart City Limited in the execution of the latter’s flagship ₹183 crore-waterfront promenade project on the 2.1 km long port land between Netravati railway bridge and Bolar Sea Face.

In the Karnataka Development Plan meeting at the Netravathi auditorium of Zilla panchayat in Mangaluru, D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, said a person to whom a portion of the portland has been leased is causing hindrance to the execution of the project. “The person is filing complaints on each of the steps taken by MSCL, which is leading to an inquiry by the police, Forest Department, and other agencies. The leaseholder is creating unnecessary obstacles for the project,” he alleged.

While explaining the progress in the work, MSCL General Manager Arun Prabha said steps have been taken to vacate the stay granted by the Karnataka High Court. Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said necessary clearances from agencies are being taken.

“We have spent lot of money on this project. This has to be completed. All departments should cooperate in execution of this project,” the Minister said.

MSCL has proposed to develop the waterfront as an active recreational and commercial area with waterfront gardens, parks, pedestrian-friendly walkways, bicycle track, board walks, nature park, and adventure sports.

On the use of the road outside the Kadri Park that has been developed by MSCL, Mr. Prabha said the tender for setting up stalls will be floated in 15 days as per the revised norms laid down by the Dakshina Kannada district administration. He said MSCL will shortly release ₹7 crores to Government Wenlock Hospital for the purchase of equipments for the new 50-bed surgical block building, which has built by MSCL.

To the demand by Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA, that police should not obstruct traditional cock fight events held by temples and Daivastanas, Mr. Rao said traditional events can continue. “Police will take action if there is misuse of traditional events,” the Minister said.

Ashok Kumar Rai, Puttur MLA, Manjunath Bhandary, MLCs, K. Harish Kumar, and Pratapsimha Nayak also spoke. Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth attended the meeting.