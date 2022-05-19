All 13 differently abled students clear SSLC exam

All the 13 differently abled Class 10 students, including five who are endosulfan victims, who wrote the SSLC examination in a special centre in Kadaba taluk, have cleared it.

Endosulfan victims Mohan, Padmashekar, Suresh, Vijesh and Ramshid have secured marks ranging between 41.92% and 58.88%. They were all students of Vidya Chetana School in Ramakunja. These students have motor impairment and complex disabilities.

Sachin, a visually challenged student from Roman and Catherine Lobo School for the Blind, Mangaluru, has secured 82.72%, followed by Menma Ballal with 75.84% and Nithesh with 56%, both from the same school.

Of the five regular students from Ramakunja Group of Institutions who cleared the examination, Nishma has secured 65% marks, Chaitanya 49.4%, Sukesh 62%, Isanullah Ahmed 57.28% and Gautam 58.85% marks.

These 13 disabled students wrote the examination in the special examination centres set up by the district administration at Ramakunjeshwara Degree College and Ramakunjeshwara Kannada Medium School.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra took the initiative to set up the examination centre in Ramakunja following a representation about difficulty in taking the disabled children to the centre set up in Thenkila in Puttur taluk.

Each one of these disabled students, except Sukesh,. were given scribes, who were Class 9 students of Ramakunja Group of Institutions. Sukesh, who is visually challenged, opted to write without a scribe.