ElectricPe aggregates 2,500 EV charging points in Bengaluru, partners with Electric One

A file photo of an electric vehicle charging station in Bengaluru.

A file photo of an electric vehicle charging station in Bengaluru.

ElectricPe, an EV charging aggregator platform, claims to have 2,500 public charging points in Bengaluru.

ElectricPe has a B2C EV charging and demand generation app that offers EV users a one-stop platform where users could identify, access, and pay for EV charging points to make e-mobility easier.

ElectricPe has a mandate to facilitate 1,00,000 public charging points across India on its platform by the end of 2022.

To expand its charging infrastructure in Bengaluru and in other parts of India, the company has entered into a partnership with Electric One that has 82 EV super stores across the country.

The partnership would be executed in a phased manner, starting with Bengaluru, before scaling up across different regions, providing EV customers access to on-demand charging at the click of a button.

As part of the partnership, Electric One customers across 82 stores in India would get access to ElectricPe’s EV platform.

“Working alongside Electric One, we aim to rid the fear of range anxiety and cater to customer needs in every nook and corner of India,” said Avinash Sharma, co-founder & CEO, ElectricPe.


