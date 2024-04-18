Acid attack victim writes CET in Mangaluru

April 18, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The 17-year-old acid attack victim from Kadaba was among the II PU students who wrote the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday, April 18.

The girl and her two classmatessuffered burns after a 23-year-old friend Abin threw acid when they were sitting outside the examination hall in the Government Pre-University College, Kadaba, while preparing for the Mathematics paper on March 4, 2024. The girl suffered about 20% burns, while her two classmates suffered 12% and 10% burns.

The 17-year-old girl is still in the private hospital undergoing treatment, while the other two have been discharged. The girl has been staying in the isolation cubicle with her mother and preparing for the CET. The centre assigned for her and the two classmates for the CET was a college in Puttur.

Deputy Director of the Pre-University Department in Dakshina Kannada C.D. Jayanna said that the doctors treating the girl advised her against long-distance travel during treatment. “I brought this to the notice of the Executive Director of Karnataka Examination Authority S. Ramya and sent the wound certificate. Ms. Ramya permitted the girl to write the CET at the Paduva Pre-University College, about a km from the hospital, in Mangaluru,” Mr. Jayanna said.

The girl came in an ambulance along with her mother to the Paduva Pre-University College on Thursday morning. She was allocated a separate classroom where she wrote the Biology paper. She returned to the hospital at 12.15 p.m. and returned to the college an hour later to write Mathematics paper between 2.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Physics and Chemistry papers of the CET will be held on Friday, April 19.

The girl and her two classmates have applied for the second attempt of the II PU examination which commences on April 29. “The department will take all steps, as advised by doctors, to facilitate the girl to appear for the second attempt of the examination,” Mr. Jayanna said.