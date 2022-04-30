‘Aame Habba’ held at Kodi beach

An artwork displayed during ‘Ame Habba’ at Kodi Beach in Kundapur, Udupi district, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sea turtle festival ‘Aame Habba’ was held jointly by the Clean Kundapur Project and FSL India at the Kodi Beach in Kundapur, Udupi district, on Saturday.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru inaugurated the festival. Mr. Waidyar said fishermen were the true ambassadors of marine conservation and they share a unique bond with the sea. It is necessary to protect sea turtle, which can effectively curb increasing jellyfish population.

Launching the beach clean-up drive and also participating in it along with volunteers, Mr. Wadiyar said local people should actively get involved in beach conservation exercise.

Kodi beach is the place where FSL India has been taking help of local people in protecting hatchlings of Oliver Ridley sea turtle. Mr. Wadiyar visited few of the sites.