A message with a greater effect

While several efforts are being made by the authorities concerned to create awareness among the people to check the spread of COVID-19, Nityananda Volakadu, a social worker, donned the costume of “coronasura” (corona-demon) to do the same with greater effect here on Monday.

This “coronasura” came out on Maruti Veethika Road here during the relaxation of lockdown by the authorities to allow people to buy vegetables, groceries and other essentials in the morning.

What caught one’s eyes was the frightening costume donned by “coronasura”. People who were passing by were surprised to see this “coronasura” on the road.

Normally such unusual costumes are donned by youth during Krishna Janmashatami festival in the temple town for collecting funds for charitable purposes. But there was no such festival here on Monday, adding to the curiosity of passers-by.

“Coronasura” gave a brief performance titled “Coronasura Attahasa”, in which the essential points were emphasised.

Nityananda Volakadu said that while people by and large were following the guidelines of the authorities, some were ignoring them and were unnecessarily loitering around and standing in groups. “I want even these people to adhere to the guidelines in the battle against COVID-19,” he said.