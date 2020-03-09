A helping hand for the city’s waste collectors

Not just providing the market avenue for the plastic waste they collect, Plastic For Change India Foundation has come forward to provide support to waste collectors in educating their children and also improving basic amenities in the localities they live in. Members of Plastic For Change India Foundation announced this during a meeting at the Ambedkar Bhavan, close to the landfill site in Pachhanady, here on Sunday. The foundation has taken up the work in association with the Mangaluru City Corporation. The organisation has been working with about 200 families of waste collectors and pourakarmikas since the last one month.

Trustee of the foundation Lokesh Gujjarappa said that a baseline survey of waste collector families showed many members suffering from various ailments. There are families living in tents that lack basic amenities. There are waste collectors who do not have ration cards and income certificates. There are several waste collectors who are neither associated with the city corporation nor Antony Waste Handling Cell Private Limited which has been collecting waste from houses, he said.