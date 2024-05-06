GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A bed in every primary health centre is reserved for those affected by heat stroke: DHO

Two beds each at the taluk hospitals and six beds at the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru have been reserved for the treatment

May 06, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
H.R. Thimmaiah, Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer, releasing a poster on measures to be taken to escape from the heatwave at the Meet the Press event at Mangaluru Press Club on Monday.

H.R. Thimmaiah, Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer, releasing a poster on measures to be taken to escape from the heatwave at the Meet the Press event at Mangaluru Press Club on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARANGEMENT

Though there are no reported cases of heat stroke in Dakshina Kannada, the district administration has set apart one bed each in every primary health centre for treating those affected by heat stroke.

During a ‘meet the press’ event organised at Mangaluru Press Club on Monday, Dakshina Kannada District Health and Family Welfare Officer H.R. Thimmaiah said two beds each at the taluk hospitals and six beds at the Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru have been reserved for the treatment. “Those experiencing fever of over 102 degree Fahrenheit, body swelling, loss of consciousness or any other problems because of the heat should approach the nearby health care centre and get treatment,” Mr. Thimmaiah said. Guidelines have been given to all health care centres on how to treat heat-induced problems, he added.

Asking people to avoid venturing out between noon and 3 p.m, Dr. Thimmaiah said if it is possible people should wear a hat or use an umbrella when outside. People can make use of goggles. He cautioned people against offering water to a person who is unconscious as there are chances of water entering into windpipe.

What to eat and drink

Dr. Thimmaiah said people should drink more water, tender coconut juice, homemade lassi, lime juice and butter milk to beat the heat. People should avoid eating protein rich eatables and should consume good amount of fruits particularly watermelons and oranges.

Storing water

District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer Naveenchandra Kulal said with people storing water during summer, caution should be taken against allowing breeding of malaria and dengue mosquitoes in clean stagnant water. People should ensure that water containers are closed properly. Water collected in plates below flower pots and behind fridges and air coolers should be cleared on a regular basis. Empty tender coconuts and other articles should be disposed in a way that water does not get accumulated in it, he said.

Dr. Kulal said that so far 16 cases of malaria have been reported in the district this year. The malaria cases have been coming down for the last three years. So far, 108 cases of dengue have been reported in the district this year, as against 48 reported in the corresponding period last year. “Though there are no clusters of dengue cases, preventive action is being taken,” Dr. Kulal said.

