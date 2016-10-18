Special trains to Ahmedabad, Gandhidham

The Railways will operate two special fare special trains, Ahmedabad-Mangaluru Junction-Ahmedabad and Gandhidham-Tirunelveli-Gandhidham to clear extra rush.

Train no. 09416 Ahmedabad-Mangaluru Jn Weekly Special Fare Special would leave Ahmedabad at 9.30 a.m. on November 1, 8, and 15 (Tuesdays) to reach Mangaluru Junction at 12.15 p.m. the next day.

In the return direction, train no.09415 Mangaluru Jn-Ahmedabad Weekly Special Fare Special would leave Mangaluru Junction at 4.45 p.m. on November 2, 9 and 16 (Wednesdays) to reach Ahmedabad at 7.20 p.m. the next day.

The trains would stop at Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Boisar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Suratkal. They would have two two-tier AC coaches, two three-tier AC coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, one pantry car coach and two luggage-cum-brakevan coaches.

Train no. 09458 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Weekly Special Fare Special would leave Gandhidham at 1.50 p.m. on October 31, November 7 and 14 (Mondays) to arrive at Tirunelveli at 11.30 a.m. on the following Wednesdays.

In the return direction, train no. 09457 Tirunelveli-Gandhidham Weekly Special Fare Special would leave Tirunelveli at 7.45 a.m. on November 3, 10 and 17 (Thursdays) to reach Gandhidham at 4.30 am the following Saturdays.

The trains would stop at Bhachau, Samahiali, Dhrangadhra, Viramgam, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Udupi, Mangaluru Jn, Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Jn, Thrissur, Ernakulam Jn, Alappuzha, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Nagercoil Town and Valliyur.

They would have one two-tier AC coaches, four three-tier AC coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, four unreserved coaches and two luggage-cum-brakevan coaches, according to a release from Southern Railway.