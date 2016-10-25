Medical college staff murder: Accused acquitted

Renuka Prasad, younger son of Kurunji Venkataramana Gowda, the founder of Sullia-based Academy of Liberal Education, which runs a host of education institutions, and six others have been acquitted of the charge of murder of Ramakrishna A.S. near Sullia in April 2011.

Ramakrishna., administrative officer of KVG Medical College in Sullia, was hit by some people when he was walking towards his house along with his son Vallesh. The incident occurred near a temple in Ambetadka on April 28, 2011. He died at KVG Hospital the same day.

The Sullia police first arrested Sharan and Shankara on the charge of attacking Ramakrishna. Then they arrested Renuka Prasad, Manoj Rai, Nagesh H R., Vamana Poojary and Nagesh Kumar. In the charge sheet, the police said that Renuka Prasad had a grudge against Ramakrishna as he was close to his brother K.V. Chidanand, who controlled the functioning of KVG Medical College and other institutions.

Renuka Prasad was charged with hiring Sharan and Shankara for murdering Ramakrishna. Four other persons were charged with conspiring in the murder.

While recording the evidence in the court, witnesses, including Vallesh, who was a Class 9 student when the incident occurred, turned hostile. Vallesh, who is the complainant, told the court that he could not recall the sequence of events on the day of the attack. He also failed to identify the alleged attackers. Ramakrishna’s wife Mamata denied having knowledge of harassment of her husband by Renuka Prasad. V Additional District and Sessions Judge, Puttur, M. Ramachandra, on Friday, acquitted Renuka Prasad and six other persons of murder.

