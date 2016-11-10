Hardship could have been avoided with some early hint, says farmer

The 45-year-old Hanumantappa of Shikaripura in Shivamogga district went with his uncle Eerappa to two hotels near the Government Wenlock Hospital here on Wednesday morning where they refused to accept a Rs. 500 note. The two came down to the city bus stand where Hanumanatappa decided to board a private bus to Shivamogga.

Mr. Hanumantappa had to do this as this was the only way to get change for Rs. 500. “The conductor has issued ticket for Rs. 200 and remaining amount I am giving it to my uncle,” he said. The price of living is really high in Manglauru and he hopes his uncle can meet his expenses with Rs. 300 till Thursday when the banks will start giving Rs. 100 notes as against Rs. 500.

Hanumantappa accompanied his uncle Eerappa and his aunt for treatment of Eerappa’s son Rajappa, who injured his right leg in an accident in their village near Shikaripur. They brought Rajappa in an ambulance to the Government Wenlock Hospital around 9.30 p.m.

“We got to know of the announcement around 10.30 p.m. when formalities of admission and treatment had been over,” he said. Having paid the ambulance fee, what remained with them were 10 notes of Rs. 500. Staying back in the hospital lobby throughout the night, Eerappa and Hanumantappa left in the morning to get change for Rs. 5,000 they were carrying.

With no help, Hanumantappa decided to board the bus back to Shivamogga. Hanumantappa and Erappa said that hardship could have been avoided if there had been some indication of the proposed move by the Centre. “I laud the action of the Prime Minister. But people who suffer the most in these initial days are people like us,” Hanumantappa said.