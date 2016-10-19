Byndoor ‘suicide’ bid: Murder case against man

The case of the alleged suicide bid of a family in Byndoor, Udupi, took a curious on Tuesday with the police registering cases of murder and attempt to murder against Shankaranarayana Hebbar, the head of the family.

Shankaranayarana Hebbar, who earns living by selling milk, is said to have consumed poison after forcing his wife Mahalakshmi and children Aishwarya Lakshmi and Ashwini Kumar to do the same on Sunday night. While the two children died on Monday morning, Shankaranarayana and his wife are in the intensive care unit in KMC Manipal Hosptial.

Superintendent of Police K.T. Balakrishna said the police have recovered the 21-page note purportedly written by Shankaranarayana in which he has admitted to administering the poison.

The note says Shankaranayarana was in a relationship with a woman and was dejected after she married someone else. When he expressed his intention to die, his wife and children too said they didn’t want to live without him, the note said.

The police have registered cases against Shankaranarayana under Section 302 and 307 of the IPC. While Shankaranarayana’s condition improved of Tuesday, Mahalakshmi continued to be critical, Mr. Balakrishna said.