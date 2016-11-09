A mission to promote use of toilets

This time around, K.G. Sunil, an engineer from Bengaluru, is on another green mission—to promote use of toilets and water conservation—by cycling southern parts of the country.

Having started on Karnataka Rajyotsava Day from Bengaluru, Mr. Sunil has already pedalled through Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Hubballi, Belagavi and Goa and reached Mangaluru on Monday evening.

He plans to cycle 4,174 km before November 20 when he reaches back Bengaluru. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are on his itinerary. He along with Saibanna Pujari was in Mangaluru on April 30 as a part of GoGreenGoCycling initiative with members of Mangalore Bicycle Club.

Mr. Sunil told The Hindu that he had been interacting with schoolchildren and authorities about the need to have toilets in educational institutions. Still many schools were to get toilets even as almost all anganwadis in the State were bereft of the facility, he said.

He suggested to Women and Child Development Minister Umashree to at least get modular toilets for anganwadis for which she responded positively, Mr. Sunil said. Meanwhile, he got six modular toilets for an anganwadi at Ramohalli near Kengeri in Bengaluru.

Mr. Sunil en-route is also promoting the cause of non-motorised transport in the background of increasing air pollution. He said, “Our generation has already missed the bus, at least the coming generation should be able to understand the importance of non-motorised transport and engage in cycling,” he said.

A few members of the club, including Ganesh Nayak, Reny D’Silva, Joel G. Fernandes and S.M. Madhukar rode with Mr. Sunil on Tuesday morning to bid adieu for his journey southwards. He plans to reach Kozhikode by Tuesday evening.