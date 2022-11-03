994 students to receive degrees, including 21 doctoral, at Nitte convocation on Saturday

B. Satheesh Kumar Bhandary (Right), Vice-Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) along with M.S. Moodithaya, Pro Vice-Chancellor at a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Chairman of University Grants Commission Mamadila Jagadesh Kumar, who was the former Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, will attend the 12th convocation of Nitte (Deemed to be University), on November 5, at the NITTE grounds of KSHEMA campus here. He will also deliver the convocation address.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, NITTE Pro Vice-Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya said a total of 994 students will receive degrees on the occasion. It includes 21 doctoral, 324 postgraduate, 647 undergraduate, and two fellowship students from disciplines namely medicine, dental, pharmacy, physiotherapy, nursing, allied health sciences, architecture, media & communication, and biological sciences.

A total of 20 gold medals, including nine endowment medals and 11 University medals, will be presented. Doctor of Science (Honoris causa) degree will be presented to T.S. Rao, the former senior advisor, Department of Biotechnology, he said.

Vice-Chancellor Satheesh Kumar Bhandary said the NITTE (Deemed to be University) has now truly transformed into a multidisciplinary university with the engineering college, management institute and the first grade college in Nitte becoming part of the university this year. The NITTE group of institution’s Bengaluru campus will be part of the university next year, he said.

Dr. Bhandary said from this year the university held its own entrance test for admission to undergradate engineering course. As many as 1,000 students were admitted to the course this year.

Dr. Bhandary said university is revising curriculum of its courses in tune to the needs of National Education Policy. It was giving impetus to joint research by medical and engineering students. The university is bring policy for setting up startups, he said.