848 grams of gold seized

In two instances, Customs sleuths on Thursday seized a total of 848 grams of gold that was being smuggled into the country at the international airport here.

The sleuths seized 732 grams of 24 carat gold worth ₹37.69 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. The gold was in paste form and was concealed in three oval shaped objects. It was found in the rectum of the passenger.

In the second case, the sleuths seized 116.540 grams of 24 carat gold worth ₹6 lakh. The gold was in the form of four small yellow coloured shiny metal objects. They were placed below two tins of a branded dairy cream.