₹732 crore spent on Mangaluru Smart City projects in the last four years: Nalin Kumar Kateel

March 05, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Sunday that ₹732 crore had been spent on Mangaluru Smart City projects in the last four years. The amount spent included the shares of both the Union and State governments under the Smart City Mission.

He was speaking at a function organised by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. and Mangaluru City Corporation to lay the foundation stones for three projects to be taken up under the mission and to inaugurate the re-developed Kadri Park Road.

The three projects are rebuilding of the Central Market building at a cost ₹114 crore; constructing pedestrian sea-river link hanging bridge from Sulthan Bathery to Tannirbavi at a cost of ₹40.31 crore and waterfront promenade development project from Nethravati railway bridge (near Morgan’s Gate) to Bolar sea face at a cost of ₹60 crore. The Kadri Park Road has been re-developed at a cost of ₹16.5 crore from the Circuit House junction to Padavu High School junction (on NH 66).

Mr. Kateel said the city as a whole received ₹2,000 crore grant from the government in the last five years for development projects. It included the grants under the Smart City Mission. He said the Mangaluru is in the third position in the State in spending the amount granted for smart city projects.

Nanthoor flyover

Stating that Mangaluru city is undergoing a tremendous transformation due to development projects taken up by the State and Union governments in the recent years he said that flyovers will be built at KPT and Nanthoor Junctions on National Highway 66 in city soon to ease traffic congestion.

He said that the four lane projects between B.C. Road and Adda Hole on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH and between Bikarnakatte in Mangaluru and Sanoor, near Karkala will be completed by 2024. Bids have been invited to widen the highway stretch between Punjalkatte and Charmadi on Mangaluru-Chikkamagaluru highway.

Mr. Kateel said that bids will be invited next year to widen the highway stretch between Mani and Kushalnagar.

Mr. Kateel said that during his first tenure as MP, Dakshina Kannada as a whole got ₹4,000 crore grant from the Union government. The district received a ₹16,000 crore grant during his second stint. During his third term so far ₹26,000 crore grant has been received.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, spoke. Mayor Jayananda Anchan was present.