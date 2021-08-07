62nd Foundation Day of NIT-K observed

The National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K) observed its 62nd Foundation Day on Friday.

The Foundation Day marked the birth anniversary of the founder of NIT-K, erstwhile Karnataka Regional Engineering College, late U. Srinivas Mallya.

The celebration commenced with hoisting of the flag by the Deputy Director of the institute Ananthanarayana V.S.

An Alumni Advisory Forum of the institute which was launched on the occasion held its first meeting. It will help the institute to realise the objectives of the new education policy. The institute has proposed to transform its industry collaboration through the establishment of innovation laboratories, centers of excellence, funding research and development activities, etc. The forum will support the new initiatives of the alma mater, a release from the institute stated.

Scholarships

Two students, Anisha and M.S. Manjunatha who are children of NIT-K employees and who had scored highest marks in the SSLC examination of 2020, were awarded ₹10,000 each from NIT-K/KERC Endowment Fund, as scholarship, on the occasion.