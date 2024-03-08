GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

60-year-old temple elephant dies in Dharmasthala

March 08, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Latha, temple elephant of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala.

Latha, temple elephant of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 60-year-old female elephant, Lata, who served in the Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple for over five decades, died on Friday, March 8.

Lata was among the three female elephants serving in the temple. Lata was seen in Lakshdeepostava, the yearly temple festival, and other religious events in the temple. It has been unwell for the last three days. It died on Friday morning.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony S. Mariyappa said since the elephant comes in Schedule 1, the postmortem was done by temple veterinarian Yatish Kumar under the supervision of Assistant Conservator of Forests. The elephant is suspected to be infected from speticemia and chances of it contracting tuberculosis cannot be ruled out, Mr. Mariyappa said.

Following the postmortem, the deceased elephant was buried by following necessary rituals, according to a release by the Shri Dhamastala Manjunatha temple.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.