₹60 cr. plan for drinking water supply to be taken up with CM

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has said that six taluks in Yadgir district, Yadgir, Gurmitkal, Shahapur, Wadagera, Surpur and Hunsagi, will see extensive development with all civic amenities, including drinking water supply and a underground drainage system, in the coming days.

He was addressing reporters after attending a meeting of officials in Yadgir on Tuesday.

Mr. Basavaraj, who was on his maiden visit to the district after becoming Minister, said that “I have discussed with officials as per a direction given by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to study civic problems, particularly drinking water and underground drainage system in the district.”

“During the discussion, the Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir gave me a copy of a proposal for ₹ 60 crore, which has already been submitted, for a drinking water project in these taluks. Once I go back, I will discuss this issue with the Chief Minister and senior officers, while seeking priority to more such projects in the district,” he added.

He said that he has directed municipal commissioners to develop full-fledged layouts to bring revenue and also take up aesthetic development of localities under municipal limits.

The district administration and officials of various departments had worked hard to tackle effectively COVID-19, he said and added that he appreciated their immense contribution.

MLAs Venkata Reddy Mudnal and Narasimha Naik, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao and others were present.