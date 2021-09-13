4,857 write NEET in Dakshina Kannada

As many as 4,857 of the 5,005 medical seat aspirants wrote the National Elgibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) in 10 examination centres in Dakshina Kannada.

While the examination was at 2 p.m., students started coming to centres at 11 a.m. itself. As per instructions given by the National Testing Agency, students had brought two copies of the four-page admit card. One of the four pages of the card was a self-declaration by candidates that is handed over to the invigilator and the other page contained the student’s 4 x 6 photograph.

Students were allowed into the examination hall after thermal scanning. Officials ensured that all of them were wearing N-95 face masks. Students who had come from Kerala were allowed after confirming that they had brought their RT-PCR test negative certificate not older than 72 hours with them.

The examination ended at 5 p.m. and there were no reports of any problem faced by students, an official said.