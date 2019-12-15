42 varsity students to take part in South Zone Yuvajanotsava

A 42-member of team of Mangalore University, comprising students from four colleges, will participate in the five-day South Zone Yuvajanotsava to be held at Alagappa University, Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu from December 18, according to A.M. Khan, Registrar (Administration) of the university.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, he said that students have been selected from Govindadasa College, Surathkal; Bhandarkars College, Kunadpur; MGM College, Udupi, and SDM College, Ujire.

The students selected are from the teams which had bagged the first place in the inter-collegiate cultural competitions conducted in August, 2019.

The team will leave for the competitions on December 16.

Barkuru Udaya, Director, Directorate of Students Welfare at the university, said that the students of the university had participated in the South Asian Yuvajanotsava at Ranchi in this January.

Mangalore University team had emerged national champions in skit, drama and nritya competitions in the National Yuvajanotsava in 2017-18.

Mr. Udaya said that the performances of the university students have impressed others universities in the country that three universities have now come forward to have a tie-up with Mangalore University to get training.

Kancheepuram University, Guwahati University, and Darjeeling University have shown interest to getting training, particularly in folk dance, drama, skit and nritya categories. “Talks with those universities are under way,” he said.