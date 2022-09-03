38 teachers from twin districts selected for award

A total of 21 teachers from Dakshina Kannada and 17 teachers from Udupi district have been selected for the district-level best teacher award, which will be presented during the district-level Teachers Day programme on September 5.

Three teachers from primary and high school from each of the seven educational blocks of Dakshina Kannada district were selected for the award this year.

The three teachers from the Mangaluru North block are arts teacher K. Rajeshwari from Canara Aided High School, Dongarkeri, Engish teacher R.S. Roseline from Government Higher Primary School (GHPS) Kenjar, and Headmistress A. Netravathi from Government Model Higher Primary School (GMHPS) Marakada.

From Mangaluru South Block, M. Abdul Majeed from GHPS, Pavoor; B.K. Vasant Rai from GHPS Bangambila; and Staney Gabriel Tauro from Aided High School, Paduva, will receive the award.

Others from Dakshina Kannada who are selected for the award are Belthangady block - Basanagowda S. Biradar, Government Lower Primary School (GLPS), Nekkila; D.N. Ravindra, GHPS, Yelaneer Gutyadka, and Ramachandra Dodmani from Government High School (GHS), Koyyur.

Bantwal Block - B. Praveen, GHPS Netla; Sunil Sequeira, Government Upgraged Higher Primary School, Moodupadukodi, and Raghavendra, GHS, Salethoor.

Moodbidri Block - Sujatha, GLPS Kancharlagudde; Jyoti D’Souza, GHPS Moodamarnadu; and V. Subrahmanya, GHS, Aliyooru.

Puttur Block – B. Govinda Naika, GLPS Meenadi, Tarej M. Sequeira, GHPS Papemajalu; and Jayaram Shetty, GHS, Sarve.

Sullia Block – Revati Kodapady, GLPS Kenya; Mayila Mera, Karnataka Public School, Bellare; and C. Yogeesh, GHS, Panja.

The 17 teachers from Udupi district are: Lower Primary Section – Ram Shetty, Vidyamandira Aided Higher Primary School, Harady, Brahmavar; K. Sujatha, GLPS, Kelasunka, Kundapur; Tanujakshi, GMHPS, Volakadu, Udupi; Harini Shetty, GLPS, Andadu, Karkala; Madhava Billava, GLPS, Alandoor, Byndoor; and Dinesh, GLPS, Ajragadde, Byndoor.

Primary Section – B.S. Devakumari, GMHPS, Brahmavar; Lalitachandra Patagar, GHPS Hosur, Byndoor; Satyasai Prasad, GHPS, Rajeev Nagar, Udupi; Anand Poojary, GHPS Irvattoor-Kolake, Karkala; Naveenchandra Hegde, Durgaparameshwari English Medium Primary School, Tombattu, Kundapur; and Uday Kumar Shetty. Karnataka Public School (Primary Section), Siddapura, Kundapur.

High School Section – Azad Mohammed, GHS, Avarse, Brahmavar; Ganesh Shettigar, GHS, Kalavara, Kundapur; P. Ravindra, Government PU College, Byndoor; Roopa Rekha, GHS, Manipura, Udupi; and Dinesh Nayak, M.V. Shastri High School, Inna, Karkala.

The best teachers awards for Dakshina Kannada will be presented at the district level programme to be held in Puttur. Those of Udupi district will be given at the function to be held at the district office complex, Rajatadri, Manipal.