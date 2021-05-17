Cyclone Tauktae: 333 houses suffered damage, says Karnataka Revenue Minister

Revenue Minister R. Ashok said here on Monday that Cyclone Tauktae has claimed six lives and caused damage to 333 houses in 121 villages covering 22 taluks in the State.

Addressing presspersons, the Minister said that the cyclone has caused damage to 104 boats and 644 electricity poles in the State. In all, 290 persons have been shifted to relief camps, he said.

The Minister said that the Deputy Commissioners of the districts concerned have been instructed to conduct a survey of the damage caused to property and crops within a week to enable the government to release compensation and funds required for restoration and repair works.

According to the Minister, a total of ₹106 crore is available with the Deputy Commissioners in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada now for taking up immediate flood relief works, including road repairs and restoration.

Referring to Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Ashok said that 87 houses have suffered damage. For 24 of these houses that have been completely damaged, ₹5 lakh will be released immediately and for 63 that have suffered partial damage, ₹1 lakh will be given. In all, 24 electricity poles have suffered damage in the district, he said.

The Minister said that 168 persons have been sheltered in six relief camps.

Mr. Ashok said that he has ordered the Deputy Commissioner to release ₹10,000 as immediate relief to 182 families impacted by the cyclone.

He said that a 20-member team of NDRF, 50-member team of SDRF, 50 civil wardens and 100 Home Guards have been stationed in Mangaluru for rescue operations.

Earlier, the Minister visited Sasihitlu Beach and nearby areas that suffered damage as the cyclone passed by. Later, he held a meeting with officials in the city.

Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada, Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister in-charge of district Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Members of Legislative Assembly Y. Bharat Shetty, Umanath A. Kotian and D. Vedavyas Kamath were present.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra briefed the Minister on the impact that the cyclone has made in the district.