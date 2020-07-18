300 more beds at Wenlock hospital to get piped oxygen

The government on Friday decided to provide piped oxygen supply to 300 more beds at Government Wenlock Hospital which is the COVID-19 hospital in the city, said D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South.
The decision was taken at a virtual meeting the Dakshina Kannada district administration had with C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister, and senior officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, he said in a statement. Presently, 150 beds at Wenlock hospital have piped oxygen supply connectivity. When 300 more are added, 450 will have connectivity, he said. In addition, the government agreed to provide piped oxygen supply connectivity to 30 beds in five taluk hospitals in Dakshina Kannada. This is to reduce the burden on Wenlock hospital.
The district administration was instructed to begin works to provide pipe connection to additional beds in the hospitals immediately, he said.
Mr. Kamath said that the meeting decided to supply oxygen cylinders to primary health centres (PHCs) in the district. It is to ensure that the oxygen cylinders are available in case of emergency in village/ward levels.
The MLA said that of 300 more beds, the district administration has already begun fixing pipelines to 150 additional beds at Wenlock.
The meeting was attended among others by Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, Harish Poonja, MLA, Belthnagady, and Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh.
