28,995 SSLC students write first language examination in Dakshina Kannada

13,274 students appear for second language paper in Udupi district

A maximum of 28,995 SSLC students wrote their first language papers in Dakshina Kannada district, while the highest of 13,274 students wrote the second language papers in Udupi district on Thursday.

The students answered multiple choice questions related to languages between 10.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. It covered eight first language papers that includes Kannada, English, Urdu and Sanskrit, two second language papers Kannada and English, and nine third language papers that includes Kannada, English, Hindi, Arabic, Konkani and Tulu.

In Dakshina Kannada, while 28,995 wrote the first language papers, 25 remained absent. While 28,799 wrote the second language papers, 27 students were absent. A total of 28,790 wrote the third language papers, while 29 students were absent.

As many as 15 students, who tested positive for COVID-19, wrote the exam in COVID Care Centres in Dakshina Kannada. A total of 37 students, who were unwell, wrote in the designated rooms at the examination centre. While 116 students wrote in hostels, 161 students from outside the district wrote the examination in centres in Dakshina Kannada.

Students were happy with the multiple choice questions in language subjects. “The questions were easy. I could finish answering questions well within the stipulated time,” said Chaitrashree, a student from St. Gerosa High School. Ramlath Ashoora from Capitanio School said that the question bank was helpful in the preparation for the new multiple choice question paper format.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy said that a total of 331 students from Kerala wrote the examination. Nearly 100 students stayed back with their relatives in the district after the exam on July 19 and they came on their own to the examination centres on Thursday. A ferry was used to bring 50 students from Bengre to Old Port from where they went to a nearby examination centre.

In Udupi, 13,274 wrote the second language papers and 16 remained absent. While 13,140 wrote the first language papers, 16 students were absent. As many as 13,224 wrote the third language papers and 15 were absent. Five students, who tested positive for COVID-19, wrote the exam in COVID Care Centres.

On Thursday, Udupi Deputy Director of Public Instruction N.H. Nagur and Byndoor Tahsildar Shobha Laxmi went on a boat to Kiru Island and brought SSLC students Shilpa and Sanjana to the main land. The two officials then took the students in their vehicle to the Government PU College Navunda examination centre. Mr. Nagur said that the examination was held in a smooth manner and there was no inconvenience to students.