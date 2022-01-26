Republic Day: Congress activists organise Swabhimaana Nadige in Mangaluru

The party is protesting against non-selection of a float involving reformer Narayana Guru, which was proposed by Kerala Government, for the Republic Day parade in Delhi

Congress activists took part in good numbers in the Swabhimaana Nadige on January 26 morning to protest against non-selection of a float involving reformer Narayana Guru, which was proposed by Kerala Government, for the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

The Nadige (march) started from Brahma Baidarkala Garodi Kshetra in Kankanady in Mangaluru around 9 a.m. Several Congress activists, including District Congress president Harish Kumar, former MLAs J.R. Lobo and Mohiuddin Bawa, took part in the programme. The march was led by a tableaux of Narayana Guru. The Congress activists followed the tableaux in their cars and two-wheelers.

From Kankanady, the procession passed through Pumpwell, Nantoor, Kulashekara and reached Neermarga around 10.30 a.m. where Harish Kumar, who is an MLC, laid the foundation for construction of Narayana Guru circle.

The procession then proceeded towards Vamanjoor. It will pass through Gurupura, Bajpe, Kavoor, Kuloor, Panambur, Surathkal, Collectors Gate, Hampankatta, K.S. Rao Road, PVS and M.G. Road.

“All along the route, there will be brief stops of the tableaux at Narayana Guru temples,” Mr. Kumar said. The march will culminate at Urwa Ground around 4 p.m. from where other Narayana Guru followers will start another march towards Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple, which was established by Narayana Guru.

Several Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists are likely to join the second march.

“This is a march to show our displeasure to autocratic attitude of the Central Government,” said former MLA J.R. Lobo.