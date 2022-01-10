Mangaluru

26-year-old accountant found dead in Surathkal

The deceased was found dead in his office in Kulai in Surathkal police station limits near Mangaluru on January 10, 2022.   | Photo Credit: For representation only

A 26-year-old accountant in a firm dealing with cement was found dead in his office in Kulai in Surathkal police station limits near Mangaluru on January 10.

The police gave the name of the person as Sushant, 26, a resident of Pakshikere near Mulky. Soon after coming to the office around 10 a.m., Sushant reportedly locked the door from inside and hanged himself from the roof, police said.

On being alerted by nearby residents, police rushed to spot. They broke open the door and found Sushant hanging from the roof.

Police found a note in which Sushant claimed to be getting calls for repayment of a loan he had taken online. The police said he had recently taken a loan of ₹57,000 from the owner of the firm where he had been working for the last three years.

(Those under distress and having suicidal tendencies can contact Arogya Sahayavani 104 or call the mental helpline 08046110007)


