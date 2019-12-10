Mangaluru

26 travel on new multi-axle AC sleeper bus to Hyderabad

As many as 26 passengers travelled on the KSRTC Dream Class multi-axle AC sleeper bus between Mangaluru and Hyderabad, which began its operation on Monday.

KSRTC was operating a multi-axle service on the route and has now replaced it with the brand new Dream Class sleeper service.

The bus with 40 berths, leaves Mangaluru at 3 p.m; Udupi (4 p.m.), Manipal (4.10 p.m.), Kundapura (5 p.m.), Bhatkal (6 p.m.), Hubballi (11.30 p.m.), Gadag (12.30 a.m.), Koppal (1.30 a.m.), and Raichur (5 a.m.) to reach Hyderabad at 8.30 a.m.

On the the return journey, the bus leaves Hyderabad at 5 p.m. to reach Mangaluru at 10 a.m.

The KSRTC has been operating an Ambari Dream Class service on the Mangaluru-Pune route for five months now.

