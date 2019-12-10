26 travel on new multi-axle AC sleeper bus to Hyderabad

As many as 26 passengers travelled on the KSRTC Dream Class multi-axle AC sleeper bus between Mangaluru and Hyderabad, which began its operation on Monday.
KSRTC was operating a multi-axle service on the route and has now replaced it with the brand new Dream Class sleeper service.
The bus with 40 berths, leaves Mangaluru at 3 p.m; Udupi (4 p.m.), Manipal (4.10 p.m.), Kundapura (5 p.m.), Bhatkal (6 p.m.), Hubballi (11.30 p.m.), Gadag (12.30 a.m.), Koppal (1.30 a.m.), and Raichur (5 a.m.) to reach Hyderabad at 8.30 a.m.
On the the return journey, the bus leaves Hyderabad at 5 p.m. to reach Mangaluru at 10 a.m.
The KSRTC has been operating an Ambari Dream Class service on the Mangaluru-Pune route for five months now.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.