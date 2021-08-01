25 cases booked, ₹12,400 fine collected

Mangaluru City Corporation imposed a fine of ₹12,400 in 25 cases it booked against citizens for violating COVID-19 appropriate behaviour here on Sunday.

The corporation booked these cases during an enforcement drive it conducted at shopping malls, hotels, super markets and places of public gathering, Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said in a release.

The drive was conducted in the backdrop of an increase in positive cases in the city.

In view of public health and to curb the impact of a possible third wave, the corporation has decided to increase the frequency of such drives in the coming days, he said.

Meanwhile, 50 positive cases were reported across 10 Urban Primary Health Centres in the city on Sunday. There were 79 cases on Saturday, 54 cases each on Friday and Thursday. While there were 44 cases on Tuesday, Monday last saw 43 cases, according to tweets from the civic body.