Mangaluru

23 test positive, 16 discharged

As many as 21 persons who returned from the UAE and two who returned from Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. And, 16 persons were discharged after treatment.

With this, there are 96 positive cases in treatment at the Government Wenlock Hospital.

All those 21 UAE returnees are men. Of these, 18 are those who returned to the city from Saudi Arabia on June 2 and quarantined at a hotel. Three men, aged 30, 32 and 38, who returned to the city from Dubai on June 1, are among those who tested positive.

Two 46-year-old men, who returned to Moodbidri and Bantwal, respectively, after being in institutional quarantine in Udupi since their arrival from Maharashtra, have tested positive.

Of the 16 discharged on Tuesday include a16-year-old boy, a 50-year-old man and a 51-year-old man, said a bulletin released by the district administration.

