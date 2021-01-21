2,231 health workers vaccinated in twin districts

A total of 1,511 of the 2,459 health workers, who were registered, turned up for COVID-19 vaccination at the 27 centres in Dakshina Kannada on Thursday. At the same time, 720 of the 1,500 registered health workers turned up for vaccination in Udupi.

A good number of health workers continued to turn up for vaccination at private medical college and hospitals in Dakshina Kannada.

As many as 274 health workers received the vaccine at the K.S. Hegde Hospital, 236 at the A.J. Hospital, 220 at the Father Muller College and Hospital, 190 at the K.V.G Hospital, 150 at the KMC Hospital Attavar, 117 at the Yenepoya Medical College and Hospital and 83 health workers were given the jab at the Benaka Health Centre.

And, 68 health workers turned up at the Kanachur Hospital, 50 at the Srinivasa Hospital, 45 at the Chetana Hospital Puttur, 30 at the Government Wenlock Hospital and 16 health workers at Government Lady Goschen Hospital.