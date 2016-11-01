22 from Dakshina Kannada to get district Rajyotsava awards

Progressive farmer Prabhakar Maiyya, Suribailu Government School Development Committee member S.M. Aboobacker and Yakshagana artiste B. Seetarama Tolpadittaya are among the 22 peeople who will receive district Rajyotsava awards during the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations on Tuesday.

While Mr. Maiyya is being conferred the award for this contribution in field of agriculture, Mr. Aboobacker and Mr. Tolpadittaya are being honoured for their contribution in the fields of education and yakshagana respectively.

Others who are receiving the awards are: M. Sumitra Kumar (sports), Talent Research Foundation (social service), Bhaskar Kulal Barke (literature), Satya P. (Janapada), Ramakrishna R. (journalism), Alonanse Suresh Joseph Aranha (medicine), Gopalakrishna Bangera (fine arts), Khalid Tannirbhavi (music), Jayanti S. Bangera (theatre), Narayana Kotiyan (sports kusti), P. Sadhu Poojary (education), Modambailu Ravi Shetty (social service), S. Jagadishchandra Anchan (sports), Yogish Kumar (social service), Brahmashri Narayanaguru Seva Sangha, Sasihithlu (social service), Swastik Kala Kendra, Jalligudde (social service), Sharadamba Bhajana Mandali, Panja (social service), Jagadish Shetty (yoga) and Hameed Koornadka (visual media), according to a press release on Monday.

