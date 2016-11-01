Mangaluru

22 from Dakshina Kannada to get district Rajyotsava awards

Progressive farmer Prabhakar Maiyya, Suribailu Government School Development Committee member S.M. Aboobacker and Yakshagana artiste B. Seetarama Tolpadittaya are among the 22 peeople who will receive district Rajyotsava awards during the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations on Tuesday.

While Mr. Maiyya is being conferred the award for this contribution in field of agriculture, Mr. Aboobacker and Mr. Tolpadittaya are being honoured for their contribution in the fields of education and yakshagana respectively.

Others who are receiving the awards are: M. Sumitra Kumar (sports), Talent Research Foundation (social service), Bhaskar Kulal Barke (literature), Satya P. (Janapada), Ramakrishna R. (journalism), Alonanse Suresh Joseph Aranha (medicine), Gopalakrishna Bangera (fine arts), Khalid Tannirbhavi (music), Jayanti S. Bangera (theatre), Narayana Kotiyan (sports kusti), P. Sadhu Poojary (education), Modambailu Ravi Shetty (social service), S. Jagadishchandra Anchan (sports), Yogish Kumar (social service), Brahmashri Narayanaguru Seva Sangha, Sasihithlu (social service), Swastik Kala Kendra, Jalligudde (social service), Sharadamba Bhajana Mandali, Panja (social service), Jagadish Shetty (yoga) and Hameed Koornadka (visual media), according to a press release on Monday.



Farmer Prabhakar Maiyya and Yakshagana artiste Seetarama Tolpadittaya are among them



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 1:19:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/22-from-Dakshina-Kannada-to-get-district-Rajyotsava-awards/article16086423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY