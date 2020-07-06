22 families facing threat of landslips being shifted from Gurupura

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary on Monday distributed a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh to the family of two children who died in a landslip in Gurupura on Sunday.
The district administration also began shifting 22 families whose houses are facing the threat of landslips in the area to apartments in Yedpadavu and Gurupura town on Monday.
Safwan (16) and Sahala (12) lost their lives in Sunday’s landslip in Banglagudde in Gurupura.
The revenue authorities carried out a survey and identified 64 houses in an elevated portion in the area facing the threat of landslips. Of the 64 houses, 22 houses have been classified to be in the red zone. Arrangements for shifting the residents in the remaining houses will be made in a month, Mangaluru Tahsildar Guruprasad said.
“The residents of the area have been facing the threat of landslips in the last few years. Though advised to shift to safer places, the residents were reluctant to leave their houses. Yesterday’s mishap has made them realise the gravity of the threat and they have now agreed to shift,” Mr. Guruprasad said.
The residents will be provided with temporary accommodation at a Government Pre University College and a government hostel, he added.
Vice-President of Gurupura Gram Panchayat G.M. Udaya Bhat said that around 70 residents of the area are those who have applied for regularisation of their occupation of revenue land under Section 94 CC of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act. Due to technical issues their applications are pending.
