2,187 km roads damaged in heavy rain and floods

Crops in 355 hectares of land have been lost in the three coastal districts, says CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking at a meeting in Udupi on Wednesday to review rain damage in Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Crops in 355 hectares of land have been lost in the three coastal districts, says CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that crops in 355 hectares of land have been damaged by rain and flood in the three coastal districts in the State.

In addition, 1,062 houses have suffered damage and a total of 2,187 km of roads have been damaged in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada, he said.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting with officials, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives of the coastal districts in Udupi, he said that of the total crop loss in the three districts, 216 hectares are in Dakshina Kannada and 129 hectares in Udupi district.

As for houses, 58 have been totally destroyed, 26 heavily damaged and 1,062 houses have been partially damaged, Mr. Bommai said.

Of the roads damaged, 727 km are in Dakshina Kannada, 500 km in Uttara Kannada and 960 km in Udupi district, he said.

The Chief Minister said that 5,595 electricity poles have fallen affecting power supply in the three districts. Work is on to restore power supply, while 422 transformers are being repaired.

He said that a solatium of ₹4 lakh is being paid by the Union government to the families of those killed in natural calamities, including floods.

However, the State government has raised it to ₹5 lakh. Those sheltered in care centres are being provided with nutritious meals which includes eggs, Mr. Bommai said.

Tremors

Referring to frequent tremors in Kodagu and the coastal regions, Mr. Bommai said that Geological Survey of India and the universities of Bengaluru and Mysuru have been asked to study the phenomenon and submit a report. Appropriate measures will be taken based on the study report for the safety of the people.

A team of experts from Amrita University is studying the causes for landslips in Kodagu. They have been asked to conduct similar studies in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Malnad areas too. Appropriate measures will be taken after a report is submitted, he said.

Mr. Bommai visited Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi and called on Vidyasagara Tirtha, seer of Krishnapur Mutt and Paryaya swamiji.