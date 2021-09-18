207 aspirants complete training to appear for PC/PSI entrance test

In all, 207 people from Dakshina Kannada and neighbouring districts who are willing to appear for the written examination for the posts of police sub-inspectors and constables completed their one-month free training here on Friday. Mangaluru Police Commissionerate had organised the training.

The training had been organised to enable the aspirants from the coastal and Malnad belts to join the police force. In the last 11 years, only 65 people from Dakshina Kannada have joined the police force.

As many as 734 people had evinced interest to undergo the training, which was mooted by Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar. Following a screening test, 207 were selected. While 162 trainees were from Dakhina Kannada, the remaining 44 were from Udupi, Uttara Kananda, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga.

The training was offered by the recently recruited 23 PSIs, PCs, and by assistant professor of Canara College Prashant Bhat. The training was on St. Aloysius’s Gonzaga School premises. While most of the trainees were in the hostel of St. Aloysius institution and Shanti Kiran, a few were accommodated in other facilities nearby.

Pavan Kumar from Shiradi said the training had given him the orientation on preparation. “Trainers helped us to focus on topics namely history and general studies from which more number questions are asked,” he said. Pavitra S.B. from Sullia taluk said the trainers were practical in their approach, which was missing in her earlier coaching at a private institute. Suresh Bangera from Bala in Karkala taluk of Udupi said the trainers had showed them the way to prepare for competitive examinations.

Deekshita from Puttur said the discipline and dedication of the trainers had inspired many of them to join the police force. Gayatri, another trainee, said motivational talks by the trainers at the end of each day of the training programme were helpful.

The 2018-batch PSI Biradar P.M., one of the 23 trainers, said training focused on topics that trainees have to be better prepared in the written examination, which was getting tougher every year since 2018.

Pattadhikari of Shri Kshetra Dharmastala D. Veerendra Heggade gave away mementos to trainers and the police officers who were involved in the programme. Mr. Kumar spoke.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, Superintendent of Police Anti Naxal Force B. Nikhil, Deputy Commissioners of Police Hariram Shankar, B.P. Dinesh Kumar and Channaveerappa Hadapad participated in the function.