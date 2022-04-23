192 grams of gold seized in Mangaluru

Special Correspondent April 23, 2022 22:44 IST

Special Correspondent April 23, 2022 22:44 IST

Customs sleuths at the Mangaluru International Airport seized 192.320 grams of gold worth ₹10.25 lakh from a passenger on Saturday.

In a statement, the Mangaluru Customs officials said the 24-carat gold was being smuggled in the form of two narrow straight solid metallic rod objects. It was concealed inside a handbag. It was seized soon after the passenger arrived by a flight from Dubai on Saturday morning, the officials said.