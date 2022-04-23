192 grams of gold seized in Mangaluru
Customs sleuths at the Mangaluru International Airport seized 192.320 grams of gold worth ₹10.25 lakh from a passenger on Saturday.
In a statement, the Mangaluru Customs officials said the 24-carat gold was being smuggled in the form of two narrow straight solid metallic rod objects. It was concealed inside a handbag. It was seized soon after the passenger arrived by a flight from Dubai on Saturday morning, the officials said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.