HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

18th national athletic championship in Udupi to start from March 10

A team from India to participate in the Fifth Asian Youth Athletic Championship at Uzbekistan will be selected at this national event

March 05, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The 18th National Youth Athletic Championship 2023 will be held in Udupi for three days from March 10, according to Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi on Saturday, March 4, he said Udupi District Amateur Athletic Association will host the championship at Mahatma Gandhi stadium in Ajjarakadu.

A team from India to participate in the Fifth Asian Youth Athletic Championship which — will be held in Uzbekistan from April 25 to April 30 — will be selected at this national championship, he said, adding that the championship will be inaugurated at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Karnataka team selected for the championship has 31 sportspersons. Of them three members — Druv Ballal, Madhurya and Adil — are from Udupi district.

In all, 1,200 sports persons from 28 states and eight union territories are expected to participate in the same. Competitions will be held in 40 categories, Mr. Bhat said.

Related Topics

Mangalore / sports event / athletics / athletics, track and field

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.