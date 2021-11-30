Mangaluru

18 new cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. With 11 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 136. Test positivity rate was put at 0.25%. A fine totalling ₹1,07,83,270 has so far been collected in 88,904 cases of norms violation.

Udupi district reported seven new cases of which four patients are from Udupi taluk, two from Kundapur and one from Karkala taluk. Five patients are under home isolation and two are in the designated government care centre. With five patients discharged, there are 57 active cases in the district.


